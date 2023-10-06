GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Groton woman on Thursday for allegedly assaulting an 82-year-old near a bus stop on Sept. 27.

Groton Emergency Dispatch received a 911 call reporting two women were fighting near the SEAT bus stop on Plaza Court in Groton.

According to police, the victim fled the scene and police found her inside the bus stop vestibule with a tissue to her mouth. Officers said they observed she had a large, bloody laceration on her nose, and her face was swollen.

The victim also had lacerations on her hands, arms and legs. Police said the 82-year-old was also surrounded by a large pool of blood inside the vestibule.

Officials said the victim suffered head trauma and was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London for further treatment. Her injuries were found to be non-life-threatening, officers said.

Police spoke with witnesses who said that the attack on the victim appeared to be “an unprovoked attack.”

Officers later identified 53-year-old suspect Catherine Hudak of Groton and arrested her on Bridge Street on Thursday.

Hudak was transported to Groton Police Headquarters and is currently being held on a $75,000 cash or surety bond, officials said. She is scheduled to be arraigned in New London Superior Court on Friday.

According to police, Hudak was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree assault of an elderly victim and second-degree breach of peace.