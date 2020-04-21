 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Groton woman giving away homemade masks for local residents

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — If you don’t have a facemask and you live in the Groton area, one woman is giving away free masks.

Sherri Graboski has given out 100 homemade masks so far. She hangs them outside her home on North Prospect street. She put out 47 masks at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and by 2:30 p.m., they were all gone.

“I wanted to do something. I am a retired nurse…” she said. “So I wanted to help people so I said I’ll keep the neighbors safe. And it breaks my heart when someone goes by and there’s nothing on the board and I see the expression on their face and I’m in there sewing like mad.”

Graboski has enlisted her quilting group to help make masks so there will be enough for anyone who needs one.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Groton woman giving away homemade masks for local residents

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Groton woman giving away homemade masks for local residents"

CT marinas reopen to boaters with precautions, social distancing orders amid coronavirus pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT marinas reopen to boaters with precautions, social distancing orders amid coronavirus pandemic"

One Good Thing: first-responders, community surprise L+M doctor with parade as salute to his dedication during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: first-responders, community surprise L+M doctor with parade as salute to his dedication during pandemic"

National Guard distributes PPE to healthcare workers at Mohegan Sun

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "National Guard distributes PPE to healthcare workers at Mohegan Sun"

Union agreement calls for East Lyme employees to use paid time off

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Union agreement calls for East Lyme employees to use paid time off"

One Good Thing: Staff of Mystic school makes heartfelt video for students

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: Staff of Mystic school makes heartfelt video for students"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss