Groton woman giving away homemade masks for local residents

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — If you don’t have a facemask and you live in the Groton area, one woman is giving away free masks.

Sherri Graboski has given out 100 homemade masks so far. She hangs them outside her home on North Prospect street. She put out 47 masks at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and by 2:30 p.m., they were all gone.

“I wanted to do something. I am a retired nurse…” she said. “So I wanted to help people so I said I’ll keep the neighbors safe. And it breaks my heart when someone goes by and there’s nothing on the board and I see the expression on their face and I’m in there sewing like mad.”

Graboski has enlisted her quilting group to help make masks so there will be enough for anyone who needs one.