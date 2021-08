Groton, Conn. (WTNH) — Inspired Lives, A Gala to Benefit Fairview will kick off Sept. 10 all in an effort to benefit a nonprofit provider of senior housing and healthcare.

Executive director of Fairview, Billy Nelson, tells us more about the event and how Fairview does its part in the community when it comes to providing housing and healthcare to the elderly.

For more information go to: InspiredLives.givesmart.com or https://e.givesmart.com/events/hGZ/