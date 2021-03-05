Groundbreaking for Easterseals Veterans support center in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A groundbreaking was held Friday morning for the new Easterseals Veterans Point Center in Norwich.

The new 18,000 square foot facility allows Easterseals to expand its medical and mental services and other financial and vocational support programs in Eastern Connecticut.

Congressman Joe Courtney said, “Having a facility where people can come to, to sort of retool their skill set and learn how to reconnect with the job market…and helping the disabled Veterans who sometimes have an extra layer of challenge. It could not be more timely.”

The center is the product of a $2.5 million state grant.