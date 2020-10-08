Hair salons expand to 75 percent capacity as part of Phase 3 reopening

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Restaurants across the state can now welcome more indoor diners starting Thursday. A welcome change especially since the weather is starting to get chillier. But Phase 3 reopening brings even more changes.

“Looks good,” Dottie Seitz tells a client who got a got a cut and color at her Hair Magic Salon & Academy in Colchester.

Things may start to look even better for the salon owner as Phase 3 reopening kicks in Thursday.

Seitz has made major changes during this pandemic. She wears a mask and shield. Clients wait outside and then have to sign in. Their temperature is taken and hand sanitizer is available. After each client she wipes down the station and uses disposable capes and towels.

“Everybody feels more comfortable with them because this is your towel,” said Seitz.

Precautions which have increased her clientele but up until now she could only fill half of her chairs.

Phase 3 allows her, along with Connecticut restaurants and libraries to increase indoor capacity from 50 to 75 percent.

Outdoor event venues can go from 25 to 50 percent capacity, while indoor performing arts venues can now open at 50 percent capacity.

There are nine styling stations at Hair Magic and they are separated by plastic barriers.

Being at fifty percent Seitz could only use half of the stations about four or five at a time. Now going up to 75 percent she’ll be able to use a couple more.

“It won’t be so like everybody has to be so worried… we get walk-ins. We weren’t able to take walk-ins before,” said Seitz.

She can also accommodate more of her students.

“Instead of like trying to limit it. Who’s coming in on what day,” said Seitz.

One less challenge during the pandemic.