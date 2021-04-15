Hallmark movie starring Chad Michael Murray filming in Groton village

NOANK, Conn. (WTNH) — Hollywood has returned to Connecticut. In Noank, News 8’s Tina Detelj caught a glimpse of bright lights at Carson’s Store in the Groton village of Noank.

Carson’s store has been around since 1907, and Thursday it was transformed into the Sand Dollar Cafe which is part of the Hallmark Movie called “Sand Dollar Cove” starring Chad Michael Murray.

#ChaMichaelMurray is filming a movie in Connecticut. We will show you where and talk to those excited to see movie making and a return to what may be some sense of normalcy coming up on @WTNH at 6. pic.twitter.com/gjTcCgNfi0 — tina detelj (@tinadetelj) April 15, 2021

Folks around here are excited to see a movie being filmed here.

“It’s great to have something like this in our quaint little Noank village,” said Kate Woodworth, owner of Five Zero Mane Salon which is right across the street.

“I met him, had a coffee with him the other day,” said Carson’s Store owner Andrew Blacker of Murray.

Carson’s Store has been in Andrew Blacker’s family since 1979.

“We’re hoping we can keep it around for another 100 years and things like this really help get the word out that we’re here,” said Blacker.

There is excitement in this small seaside village in Groton because of the movie-making and because some got a glimpse of the star – who gave our camera a little recognition with a wave of his hand.

“He’s a nice guy,” said Blacker.

But there is also excitement because some see this as a sign that things may be getting a little more back to normal.

“I would like to hope so yeah for sure,” said Woodworth. “I hope it’s going to be a great summer for everyone and good 2021.”

Filming in Carson’s Store will continue through Friday. Blacker told News 8 they will be back open for business come Saturday.

Some of the Hollywood décor, though, may stay up a little while longer.

“On Monday they were putting up the new sign and putting out a bunch of plants,” explained Woodworth.

More filming could continue next week there and throughout the Mystic area. When it’s a wrap though, the Sand Dollar Cafe sign on the side of the building may remain. At least that’s what the owner hopes

“We thought it would be a neat little memento to when they were here,” said Blacker.

A time when filmmakers wore masks and a year after many movie sets were shut down.