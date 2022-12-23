GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — All along the Connecticut shoreline, Friday’s storm brought unwanted water into parking lots and roads including several in downtown Mystic and onto homes in Old Saybrook along Great Hammock Road.

Cosey Beach in East Haven saw waste high water in some spots. This all happened during the morning’s extra high tide.

“It came up real fast about 5:15 a.m. and [in] about ten minutes it was completely flooded,” said Kevin Edwards of Groton.

“Well you can see the water level in the tires,” said Kellyn Patros of Mystic whose car was partially submerged in her downtown apartment. “There’s a bunch of debris in there. When we started it up a bunch of water just shot out of the exhaust. Thankfully it’s running for now. So hopefully it’s good.”

The water wreaked havoc on parked cars and homes overcome by the rising Mystic River.

“Docks were underwater,” said Willie Castle of Mystic. “Seawalls were under water. Probably three feet of water standing in River Road.”

There was also four inches of water in Willie Castle’s basement.

A pair of ducks and his kids however didn’t seem to mind that the road turned into a river.

“Girls out kayaking as we were trying to bail out the basement so try to make the most of it,” said Castle.

At Groton Long Point the waves which crashed over the seawall on South Shore Road also washed a boat ashore.

The cleanup will continue there as well.

“Not the best way to spend Christmas Eve but it is what it is,” said Castle. “At least it’s not 20 degrees out yet.”

Temperatures are expected to drop into the twenties overnight and any standing water could freeze causing dangerous driving or walking conditions.