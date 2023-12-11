NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Many residents in eastern Connecticut were left with large floods and power outages on Monday after heavy rainfall hit the state on Sunday.

Storm Team 8 has been watching the heavy rain and high winds that hit the state Sunday night into Monday morning, all weekend. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch through 1 p.m. on Monday in Connecticut and many schools announced delays due to poor weather conditions.

“The water is up to the top there where my girls play over there,” said Albani Fortuna, a Norwich resident who showed News 8 her daughters’ swing set that was nearly swallowed up by water.

Along with the swing set, Fortuna said that the water covered their trampoline and even seeped into the basement.

“My little one peeked through the window and said ‘Mommy, Oh my gosh,’” Fortuna said. “It’s not that bad because the pump like I told you, but it’s still water. Some things get wet.”

Many neighbors shared the same flooding issues, even with their cars. Locals found two parked cars surrounded by water on Mohegan Park Road Monday morning.

“The trunk is all soaked,” said Jadieo DeJesus, a Norwich resident who was scooping out water from the floor of his back seat. “It’s full of water. We also have to dry that out too.”

Aside from the flooding, about 6,500 customers lost power around 5 a.m. Monday at the 10th Street Substation. Norwich Public Utilities restored the power to all customers by mid-morning.

Some schools like Norwich Free Academy lost power and canceled classes Monday.

“First they had a two-hour delay and then my granddaughter checked the phone she said we didn’t have no school, they canceled it cause maybe they didn’t have no lights,” said Shirley Wise, a Norwich resident.