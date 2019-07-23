Heavy rains damage City of Groton street

(WTNH)–A News 8 viewer sent in Report It video which shows a flash flood flowing through a downtown New London street Monday night.

The water rising part way up the tires of parked cars.

It’s in the City of Groton. There’s no video of the water which undermined Thames Street but the damage could be seen Tuesday morning.

The street was shut down because of it from Smith Street to Ledyard Avenue.

“The sidewalk along the Electric Boat property all washed away and a small portions of the roadway washed away,” said City of Groton Deputy Fire Chief Edward Sargent.

Jersey barriers block off the dangerous part of the busy road before it can be permanently fixed.

“The Electric Boat fence was also washed away so EB is trying to come up with a plan too because they have to secure their fence line,” said Dep. Fire Chief Sargent.

Monday night’s storm also caused a tree limb to come down knocking out power on Jeffrey Road in Stonington.

“We were in the basement and it went out,” said Alexis Parker of Stonington who stood beside her two year old daughter Ella. “She got a little nervous because it’s really really dark down there.”

The last time Parker lost power a live wire scorched her front lawn during a windstorm and she suffered an electric shock trying to turn on a light but everyone stayed safe during this storm in Stonington and Groton.

“No one was injured or affected,” said Dep. Fire Chief Sargent.

Temporary repairs have been made on Thames Street so the road could be reopened with one travel lane.

One worker from Electric Boat tells News 8 the same part of the fence had to be fixed about ten years ago because there were heavy rains and flooding which damaged it back then.