NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Manwaring Building in New London is under construction. The historic building has an agreement that will put Connecticut College students in apartments inside the building.

This will give the 63 students a real downtown experience instead of living on campus. The college says that this will really foster that relationship between the school and the city, and the city says this will help with its revitalization efforts.

Most of the units are one and two bedrooms. The one-bedroom units will house two people and the two-bedroom units will house four people. One of the units has a beautiful view of the downtown area.

“A lot of students are very engaged in the city of New London. It provides them with an opportunity to be really close to a lot of those opportunities and just to be part of the everyday life of the city,” said Victor Arcelus, Dean of Students for Connecticut College.

“It’s going to be economic vibrancy, youth, you know just feet on the street,” said Mayor Michael Passero, New London.

In addition to the one and two-bedroom units upstairs, on the first floor there were will five townhouses. They are huge spaces with two bedrooms.