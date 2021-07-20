Historic Ponemah Mill in Norwich continues to be redeveloped into housing, retail space

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – The historic Ponemah Mill in Norwich will continue to be redeveloped thanks to a state grant.

The developer received $795 million in funding to complete abatement and remediation of nearly five and a half acres of brownfields at the former textile mill.

The mixed-use project will consist of 141 units of housing, including affordable apartments and 6,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space.

“None of this would be possible without private investors who step up, so the $19 million dollars that the state is putting in to do these 31 projects will bring almost $160 million dollars in private investment to our state,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

Developer Fin O’Neill, who was part of the group which rehabbed the other part of the mill with a total of 314 units, says there is a waiting list, so the new apartments are needed.

