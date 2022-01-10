Home heating safety tips during cold weather

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — There have not been a lot of people buying heaters at ACE Home Center in Norwich this week. But with the frigid temperatures expected overnight, firefighters say they expect more will be used throughout the city and that they can be dangerous if precautions are not taken.

If you purchase a space heater, you will want to make sure there is a clear three feet of space surrounding it with nothing combustible within that area.

“Make sure we plug it directly into an outlet. No extension cords in between and no plug strips. Plug strips are not designed for that. They’re designed for a lower voltage use,” said Captain Mark Gilot with the Norwich Fire Marshal’s Office.

Even if you are not using an extension cord, you have to make sure you do not put any of those power cords underneath a rug.

People might do that so they don’t trip over them but they also generate heat and that rug will hold it in, so that can also be dangerous.