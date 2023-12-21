MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Aquarium played host to a special visitor on Wednesday to give her a every special experience.

It’s been more than 30 years since Denise Oliver has been to Mystic Aquarium. Visiting and being able to pet a penguin, she said, made her “like a kid.”

“Oh my God, I can’t believe I’m actually touching a penguin,” she said.

Oliver is on hospice care at Civita Care Center at West River in Milford.

“People kind of see [hospice] as the last little bit of their life, but it’s supposed to bring a celebration for all that they’ve done, and be able to enjoy the things that they like to do,” said Tayler Klein, the director of social services at the Civita Care Center.

Klein, along with Connecticut Hospice, brought Oliver to the aquarium to help her continue to enjoy life and to grant a wish.

She also got to meet Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who called her “inspiring.”

Oliver cried as she met Green-Red, a penguin ambassador.

“Penguins have that effect on people,” said Josh Davis, a trainer.

It was Oliver’s first time meeting a penguin.

“I have my good days, and my bad, but right now, this is taking away all the bad,” she said.