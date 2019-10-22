Breaking News
CT State Police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ at Bradley International Airport
House fire leaves one person dead in Waterford

New London

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– One person has died after a fire broke out in a home in Waterford early Tuesday morning.

Police say that at around 4:37 a.m., crews responded to 5 Jordan Terrace for a house fire.

The only person inside of the single family home was pronounced dead on scene. They have not yet been identified.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time. Waterford fire crews tell News 8 the fire started at the rear left side of the house near the kitchen.

The incident remains under investigation, and State Police is assisting.

