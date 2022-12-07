NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London Police Department is the first in Connecticut to use the virtual reality APEX Officer training system, which allows officers to immerse themselves in confrontational situations but in a safe space.

Officers wear headgear and carry simulated weapons, which are the same weight as the real ones, and they come face-to-face with people who may have mental health issues or become combative.

As part of the police accountability law, officers are tasked with de-escalating situations before using physical or deadly force. This training allows them to try to do so in a virtual reality situation, so they are better prepared for a real one.

“This system is designed for de-escalation, which is basically just using interpersonal skills, environmental skills,” New London Police Sgt. Matt Cassiere said. “Even just your body language to try to bring somebody down, and the ultimate goal is to gain voluntary compliance with somebody.”

The New London Police Department has had this training system for about six months now, and eventually, other departments will be able to come in and go through these scenarios as well.