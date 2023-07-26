NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — There are many ways to cool off at Ocean Beach Park in New London.

“On a good day we could see up to 8,000 people here on the beach so people have to stay safe,” said Dave Sugrue, the general manager of Ocean Beach Park.

Sugrue said safety is the number one priority at the New London hot spot.

Park officials said lifeguards who watch over the pool and beach are highly trained, but they are not babysitters. Sugrue said parents need to watch their kids carefully and set boundaries as to where they are allowed to go.

“Kids need to learn how to swim,” Sugrue said. “Take your kids to swimming lessons. Don’t let them dig holes near the water. Deep holes, they cave in on kids.”

Swimming skills are important when heading to any body of water to cool off, especially those that do not have lifeguards on duty.

“You can be the best swimmer in the world. That doesn’t mean something can’t go wrong,” said Wanda Milik who spent the afternoon on Millers Pond in Durham.

After last week’s tragedy on the Shetucket River where a mother and daughter were swept away by the strong current and drowned safety is on the minds of many.

“If you’re being swept with a current swim in the direction that the current is pulling you but keep moving toward the edge of the water body,” said Sarah Battistini, the water safety coordinator, at the Connecticut State Parks Division.

She spoke with News 8 after the drownings in Sprague.

“I always have an approved floatation device with me,” Milik said.

She came to cool off and get some exercise at Millers Pond which doesn’t have any lifeguards but does have plenty of signs letting people know that and know about underwater dangers.

The state has really worked to try to make the pond safe. Between 2000 and 2012, several people died there, officials said. Some of them jumped off a ledge where there is now a sign warning people about the dangers of jumping off. There’s also a life preserver that can be thrown in the water if someone needs help.

“If you get a cramp or something it shows you have something to grab onto,” Milik said. “It really works out for me to use the cushion.”

At Ocean Beach Park, officials urge people to have little kids and those who are not strong swimmers to wear Coast Guard-approved life jackets. The park also has a splash pad which is a safe alternative to swimming.