NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — I-395 North at exit 13B in Norwich is shut down due to a tractor-trailer rollover Tuesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police.

Officials are asking travelers to seek alternative routes and plan for traffic delays in the area. They have not commented on the nature of the crash.

Watch News 8’s Live Traffic Map for up-to-date traffic conditions in this area.

Follow News 8 for more updates as this story develops.