NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Serious injuries have been reported after a wrong-way crash in North Stonington on Wednesday night.

The crash was reported around 8 p.m. on I-95 North.

In a tweet, the Hopkinton Emergency Management Agency reported that at least three people were unresponsive.

FYI. North Stonington, I-95 Northbound Exit 92-93. Head On MVA, Wrong-Way-Driver. Serious injuries. 3 unresponsive. Avoid area. — Hopkinton RI EMA (@HopkintonEMA) October 10, 2019

The crash closed exits 92 and 93. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

