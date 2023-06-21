GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wall of Honor at the Submarine Veterans Club in Groton memorializes some of the 65 submarines the Navy has lost.

Now, members hope there isn’t another tragedy at sea as the search continues for the 21-foot submersible which was bringing passengers to view the wreck of the Titanic.

“Personally I would not get into one,” said Steve Ricard, the Base Commander of USSVI, United States Submarine Veterans Incorporated.

Ricard served on submarines and was a Navy diver. He said that submarine veterans are always interested in the technologies out there.

Communication was lost Sunday with the submersible, which was heading two-and-a-half miles below the surface to the Titanic site. Even Navy submarines don’t dive to those extreme depths.

The tvs in the Submarine Veterans Club have been tuned into the updates on the submersible’s search. While the members have a unique perspective on it, they said they really haven’t experienced that type of submarine before.

“I can’t imagine it being much bigger than a broom closet, and you’re putting five people in there that are going down for up to 96 hours?” Ricard said. “I can’t even begin to imagine how horrible it is right now for them.”

Oxygen and time are running out. Ricard who also worked at the U.S. Coast Guard Research Center in New London, knows these types of searches are very difficult.

“Even if you’re at 150 feet above the surface of the water, you’re looking for something about the size of a match head,” Ricard said.

He said it’s even worse if the sub is underwater or tangled up in the wreckage of the Titanic.