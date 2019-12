STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– In Stonington, cars are covered with ice. So are the boats and the parking.

One little dog managed to stay on his feet even though it’s slippery out here and people really need to stay safe.

It may be coming down as rain but it was freezing on contact #WTNHWeather pic.twitter.com/tMZdBTQHFt — tina detelj (@tinadetelj) December 17, 2019

“It’s a lot slippery today. More slippery than I thought it was. When I got off the boat I didn’t expect to go sliding but I did,” said Ryan Jorgensen, Stonington fisherman.

We have ice covered rocks here and ice covered docks and that could be dangerous.