ICE officials found in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London police said they learned Wednesday morning that ICE officials were in the area pursuing a male with criminal history.

After observing an unknown law enforcement agency pursuing a male subject from the superior court house, police responded to the area to assist as the subject ran across the street, behind a business and through backyards on Post Hill.

Police confirmed ICE was the agency in pursuit just prior to apprehending the male subject, who was later identified as Fabricio Daelmeida-Oliveira.

Chief Peter Reichard said in a press release that the department was unaware ICE would be conducting enforcement activities in the city and that they have no involvement in any planned immigration raids.

Reichard emphasized that officers would only assist in detaining an individual for an immigration violation if an active criminal arrest warrant existed.

It is not known if ICE has obtained a warrant for Daelmeida-Oliveira. His specific legal status has not been confirmed.

Police want to remind residents that the Hispanic and immigrant communities are a deeply valued part of New London and the department will protect and defend members of all communities regardless of race, ethnicity and immigration status.