OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Injuries were reported after a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 95 North in Old Lyme on Friday, according to Connecticut State Police.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on the Baldwin Bridge. A box truck was damaged and rolled over during the crash, officials said.

State police said injuries were reported, but the extent is unknown at of this time.

Interstate 95 North was closed for several hours after the crash but has since reopened.