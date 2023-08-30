NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General is investigating after a New Britain man died Monday in police custody.

The inspector general’s office said New Britain police were called to a home on Columbia Street around 9:45 a.m. Monday for a report of a “male acting suspiciously – possibly under the influence of narcotics.”

Officers encountered 45-year-old Marcell Felix on the front porch of his home.

“His erratic movements and speech strongly indicated that he was having a medical event,” the inspector general’s office said.

Officers handcuffed and restrained Felix before he was taken to a hospital by ambulance. While in the ambulance, the inspector general’s office said he “coded.” He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The office of the inspector general is investigating his death.