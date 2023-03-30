NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The state inspector general determined that a Norwich police officer was justified in using deadly force in a 2021 shootout.

According to the Office of Inspector General’s report released Wednesday, the suspect, 28-year-old Andrew O’Lone, came out of a wooded area and began firing at Officer Scott Dupointe in an ambush-style attack near Westwood Park on Oct. 26, 2021.

O’Lone fired 18 rounds in less than eight seconds using an AR-15-style rifle. Dupointe’s police cruiser was hit by gunfire 11 times.

The officer returned fire with two shots, the report said.

“The investigation establishes that Officer Scott Dupointe used deadly force against Andrew O’Lone to stop O’Lone from shooting at him and to prevent O’Lone from possibly shooting at others,” the report said.

Neither man was wounded in the shootout.