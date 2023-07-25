EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Starting Aug. 1, expect daytime closures on Interstate 95 in East Lyme.

“This is going to be a controlled removal of about 800 feet of rock ledge, which is right on the side of I-95 northbound between exits 74 and 75,” said Josh Morgan, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Because of that blasting, both sides of I-95 will be shut down twice a day. This will happen between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, to avoid peak commuting hours. Each closure is expected to last about 15 minutes.

Detours are in place, and so are plans to try to shut down the highway and direct traffic..

“We’ll do something called a rolling roadblock,” Morgan said.

Drivers can also sign up for alerts at i-95eastlyme.com, which will give them a half hour notice before each blast.

The blasting is expected to continue for six to eight weeks. But, the entire project to reconfigure Exit 74 isn’t expected to be complete for another three to four years.

The rock ledge is being removed, so an auxiliary lane and 12-foot wide full-length shoulder can be added to I-95 between exits 74 and 75 northbound. The project will also improve sight lines along the highway.

“We’re actually going to be lowering 95 by about eight feet,” Morgan said.

The pictured graphic shows closures expected on Interstate 95. (Source: Connecticut Department of Transportation)

The owner of Flanders Fish Market believes the shutdown will impact his business, but Paul Formica said that if they can get through this, the wider highway and reconfigured Exit 74 should be better.