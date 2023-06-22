MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been more than six months since a massive fire devoured a big building at Seaport Marine, and the investigation into the cause continues.

Seaport Marine was left with a field of charred debris. That, along with another building on the property, have now been removed and the property is now completely cleaned up.

“My dog is enjoying this open space,” said Dutcha Slieker-Hersant, who lives in Mystic. “We can utilize the rocks and the beams as lovely training tools. It’s wonderful.”

Years ago, owners of the property had wanted to build a hotel and restaurant with public access but that was met with some resistance.

Harry Boardsen who is general manager of Seaport Marine told News 8 in a statement that there’s work being done to improve the waterfront along the north side of the property.

“We’re working to upgrade old wooden piers and docks,” he said. “We don’t have any plans beyond that at this time.”

Slieker-Hersant would like to see a mix of residential and retail development, with open space along the waterfront.

“[Something] that can be utilized year-round,” Slieker-Hersant said. “Enjoyed by both locals and tourists.”

Mystic Fire Chief Anthony Manfredi said the cause is electrical, but that the origin is unknown because of the extensive damage. All the electrical components, including the transformers on the street, are still at a lab being tested.

A long twisted piece of metal left on the property used to be an overhead beam that was in one of the warehouses. The owners decided to keep it as a reminder of just how hot the fire was — and how fortunate they are that it was contained to the Seaport Marine property only.

Moving forward, the beam is expected to be part of whatever the future plans may be for the Mystic site.