Investigators make arrest in 2-motorcycle crash during Memorial Day weekend

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to a double motorcycle crash that occurred over the Memorial Day weekend in Groton.

On May 24 at 1:03 pm Groton emergency officials received multiple 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle accident on Gold Star Highway at the intersection of Route 184 at Tollgate Road. According to first responders, two motorcycles collided in the intersection.

The driver of one motorcycle and his passenger, identified as Robert Lombardo, age 49 of Willington and Sara Cleveland, age 45 of Manchester, sustained serious physical injuries and were both transported to treatment.

The driver of the other motorcycle involved in the crash, identified as Christopher Stevens, age 28 of Groton, was transported for treatment for minor injuries.

Further investigation revealed Stevens had been in traffic that was stationary in the westbound travel lane of Gold Star Highway awaiting the changing of the traffic light at the Tollgate Road intersection when he allegedly left the travel lane and entered the shoulder of the roadway passing the stationary traffic.

Steven’s motorcycle then struck Lombardo’s vehicle at the intersection.

On August 5, Stevens was located at his place of employment and arrested on assault, reckless driving and other charges. His bond is set at $30,000 and is scheduled to appear in court later in August.