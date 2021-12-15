Investigators: Unattended candle to blame for fire at home in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Investigators in New London say a candle is to blame for a fire in a multi-family home in town on Wednesday morning.

Flames broke out around 5:30 a.m. on Truman Street when a candle was knocked over in a bedroom. The tenant returned 10 minutes later to find the room engulfed in flames.

Pictures show where that candle fell on the bed and the fire spread. Everyone made it out on their own, but nine people need somewhere else to stay for now.

Vernon Skau, New London Fire Marshal, said, “December is the busiest month for candle fire in the United States. More than one-third of the 7,400 fires occur in December.”

The fire marshal says candle fires are preventable and can be avoided if you make sure candles are blown out whenever you leave a room or building, and make sure they are on a sturdy base clear of clutter at least a foot around it.