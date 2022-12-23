WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — ‘Tis the season … to help Waterford police find three suspects who stole over $2,000 from a Target on Monday, Dec. 19.

The theft took place just after 10 p.m., as employees were ringing up two iPad Pros for customers, valued at nearly $1,200 each. As the employees were ringing them up, two suspects grabbed the iPads from their hands and ran to the emergency exit in the back of the store.

Once outside, the two suspects jumped into a waiting getaway car driven by a third party. Police said the car appears to be a white Honda Accord.

Officers ask that if you recognize these suspects or have any information on the incident, contact Officer Robinson at (860) 442-9451 (ext. 2268) or by email at crobinson@waterfordct.org.