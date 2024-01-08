GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — First Lady Jill Biden will visit with military families on Thursday in Groton, her office announced on Tuesday.

She’s scheduled to attend a holiday gathering at the Submarine Force Museum in the evening. While there, she’ll visit with USS Delaware’s crew members, along with their families.

The visit is part of Biden’s Joining Forces initiative. She’s also a sponsor of the ship, a role that has included multiple visits with the families.

It’s not the first time she’s attended the event. She also met with the families at the holiday gathering in 2021.