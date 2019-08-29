Judge orders herbalist’s widower to pay $1,000 per week

COVENTRY, Conn. (AP) — A judge has ordered the widower of famed Connecticut herbalist Adelma Grenier Simmons to pay $1,000 a week toward a $356,000 judgment against him.

The Journal Inquirer reports that the judge’s Aug. 22 ruling supported a motion filed by the administrator of Caprilands, Simmons’ Coventry herb farm.

In February, the judge ordered Edward Cook to pay $356,000 in contempt penalties for refusing to allow officials to inspect the property, which they say he allowed to fall into disrepair.

The 81-year-old Cook earns $128,000 annually as a community college professor and gets $43,000 annually in Social Security benefits.

Cook said he will appeal.

Simmons and Cook were married for about four years before her death in 1997 at age 93. She’s credited with helping popularize the use of herbs in American cooking.