Judge to decide battle over beach fence

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH)–This is the third summer a black chain link fence has divided Miami Beach and Sound View Beach.

“Doesn’t make me feel welcome at all,” said visitor Oliwia Marchut of Southington.

Up until the summer of 2017 Miami Beach and Sound View Beach were free and open to the public but now those wanting to lay blankets on Miami Beach must either pay a fee as part of the clean beach program or prove they are Old Lyme residents.

“We don’t do it to keep anybody out. We’re just trying keep the place safe and friendly for families,” said Miami Beach resident Thomas DeVito.

Entrance to Miami Beach of Old Lyme

Miami Beach residents say before the fence there was a lot of bad behavior and littering in front of their homes and on the beach.

“There were broken glass bottles and stuff. People cutting their feet on it,” said DeVito.

But some Sound View residents have filed suit to get the fence taken down.

“We feel that it was illegal so we joined the suit. We didn’t really want to fight with our neighbors,” said Jerry Vowles.

He and his wife Dee own the Carousel Shops at Sound View.

“We feel that the beach should be open to the quote ‘unorganized public’ as it’s been for all the years that we’ve been here,” said Dee Vowles.

Other fences erected in the 1950’s and 1980’s were later taken down.

“We believe of the 1953 decision is that use meant full use. The other side has taken the position that use simply meant you could walk on the beach you couldn’t sit on it,” said Attorney William McCoy who is representing the plaintiffs.

Entrance to Sound View Beach in Old Lyme

The public can freely use any beach below the high water mark but a judge will decide what happens above the one at Miami Beach.

“If the fence is gone I don’t know how we’re going to be able to control anything,” said DeVito.

“It’s taking the right away from the public,” said Jerry Vowles.

All the final legal paperwork has to be submitted by mid September and then the judge has 120 days after that to make a decision.

So for now the fence will be up at least through this summer season.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.