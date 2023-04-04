NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man faces up to seven decades in prison after a jury found him guilty on Tuesday of stabbing a man to death in 2018.

Christopher Petteway traveled from Bridgeport, confronted Robert Parise in New London and then killed him, according to an announcement from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family of Robert Parise,” State’s Attorney Narducci said in a written announcement. “We hope that this verdict brings them some peace after the suffering that they have endured. We also thank the New London Police Department, both the Eastern District and Western District Major Crime Squads of the Connecticut State Police, the State Division of Scientific Services, the Office of Adult Probation, the State Judicial Marshals, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Their assistance was invaluable.”

Petteway will be sentenced on June 20.