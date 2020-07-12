Justice rally held in Stonington for assaulted Mystic Inn worker

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The couple accused of assaulting Mystic Inn worker Crystal Caldwell last month is facing big charges after beating the 58-year-old and leaving her with a concussion.

In Stonington Saturday, supporters were demanding justice for the woman who was just doing her job.

Caldwell came out to talk about what happened.

“I wanna thank you guys,” Caldwell told the protesters. “This is the first time I let out any tears. I’m so sorry that you have to see my tears. I’m so sorry to my family. I’m so sorry you guys had to witness something that changed our lives. I just want us just to get our lives back.”

Stonington police are accusing Philip Sarner and Emily Orbay of yelling racial slurs during the attacks.

Police are still looking for the couple. They have no permanent addresses but are known to be primarily from Nassau County, New York.

Caldwell’s Attorney John Strafaci said, “Turns out they’ve been hiding under every rock. But there has been a lot of publicity in New York. A lot of your affiliate stations in New York running your news and videos so that we’ve gotten calls from New York. Publications are printing their photos so we’re hoping there won’t be a rock left for them to hide under.”

Police are working with partners in New York and the FBI’s Civil Right’s Division to find them.