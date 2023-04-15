NEW LONDON, Con. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old girl is dead after she was found unresponsive at a home in New London, authorities said.

Police and fire responded to the home near Jefferson Avenue and Buchanan Road around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The teen was taken to a hospital, where police said she was pronounced dead. Police said two others at the home were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on what may have caused the teenager’s death. Her identity is being held upon notification of next of kin.

New London Mayor Michael Passero issued the following statement Saturday night.

“My heart goes out to the loved ones of the young lady who has passed away. Our community is grief-stricken at this sudden, tragic loss of a young life. We ask everyone to please respect the family and friends who are grieving. Our school administration is providing counseling to students and staff. We are asking for everyone’s patience and understanding as our investigators help us learn more about this tragedy.”

The Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New London Police Department Detective Division at (860) 447-1481, or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system.