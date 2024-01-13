NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– A juvenile was stabbed multiple times Friday night in New London, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Bulkeley Place and Huntington Street around 9:42 p.m. and found a juvenile with multiple stab wounds. He was brought to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, this was not a random act.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or anonymously through the New London Police Tips 411 system.