NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was wounded during a shooting in New London early Wednesday morning, police said.

The New London Police Department responded to the area of Ocean Avenue and Bank Street for a report of shots fired and a possible man fleeing the scene on-foot. At the scene, officers located a man matching the description, which led to a brief foot chase in a wooded area.

With the assistance of the Montville police K-9 team, New London officers located the man in the wooded area, who was shot in the leg.

Police said the man was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

During the shooting, two cars and two businesses received damage from gunshots, and numerous shell casings were located at the scene by police.

Police said this incident does not appear to be a random act.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the NLPD’s Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481, or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

