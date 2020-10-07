‘Keeping Kids Out of Prison’ program distributes boxes of food to those in need in New London

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In New London, 1,500 boxes of food are being given out to people in need.

There are a lot of cars that just keep going by and they’re stopping there to pick up food provided by a group K.O.P.. That’s “Keeping Kids Out of Prison” and the food is provided to them by the Farmers to Family program. This is all fresh food. Fresh fruits, vegetables, yogurts, dairy, and as you can see here lots of gallons of milk.

“A lot of people are in the need right now, and I just thank God that I’m in the position, a four time felon, to help people. It’s just a great gift to give back,” said Ruben Johnson-Santiago, founder, K.O.P.

Some of the people coming there aren’t just picking up food for themselves. They’re picking up food for one, two, three other households.

They’re helping out their neighbors, but they’re also there because they’re helping out people who might not feel comfortable coming there to pick up food.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Colchester nursing home facing second COVID-19 outbreak, 5 resident deaths

News /

Drought conditions continue to worsen, causing water supply & wildfire concerns

News /

Eastern CT hospitals reinstate visitor restrictions due to rise in Covid cases

News /

Eastern Connecticut hospitals to restrict visitors due to COVID-19 outbreak

News /

Eastern CT communities remain vigilant due to jump in positive Covid-19 cases in nearby Norwich

News /

Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods is hiring!

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss