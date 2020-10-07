‘Keeping Kids Out of Prison’ program distributes boxes of food to those in need in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In New London, 1,500 boxes of food are being given out to people in need.

There are a lot of cars that just keep going by and they’re stopping there to pick up food provided by a group K.O.P.. That’s “Keeping Kids Out of Prison” and the food is provided to them by the Farmers to Family program. This is all fresh food. Fresh fruits, vegetables, yogurts, dairy, and as you can see here lots of gallons of milk.

“A lot of people are in the need right now, and I just thank God that I’m in the position, a four time felon, to help people. It’s just a great gift to give back,” said Ruben Johnson-Santiago, founder, K.O.P.

Some of the people coming there aren’t just picking up food for themselves. They’re picking up food for one, two, three other households.

They’re helping out their neighbors, but they’re also there because they’re helping out people who might not feel comfortable coming there to pick up food.