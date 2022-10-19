UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Country’s “Days Go By” superstar Keith Urban is bringing The Speed of Now World Tour to Mohegan Sun on Friday.

The tour, which supports his 2020 record The Speed of Now, will stop at the Mohegan Sun Arena, featuring support from Tyler Hubbard and Ingrid Andress. The trek is nearing its end with appearances in cities like St. Paul and Madison before closing in his home country of Australia.

Urban is a staple in the country music industry, earning four Grammy Awards and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards throughout his career, spanning across three decades.

He started out topping charts in the early 2000s with hits like “You Look Good in My Shirt” and “Making Memories of Us,” followed by “Long Hot Summer” and “Blue Ain’t Your Color.” He’s gone on to release 12 records since his debut, gaining popularity with his strong vocals and pop-rock beats fused into country roots.

Find tickets to see Urban perform at Mohegan Sun here.

In addition to Urban, expect to see gigs from the tribute band Rumours of Fleetwood Mac in Wallingford on October 20 and pop artist Colbie Caillat in Ridgefield on October 23.

