Lamont administration planning to close Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville by the end of the year

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont’s administration plans to close Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville by the end of the year.

Radgowski is one of three facilities – including Northern Correctional Institute in Somers that was recently closed – that will close under the 2022-23 state budget that was approved by the state legislature and signed by the governor this summer.

Radgowski opened in January of 1991 as a medium-security facility for incarcerated men. At most, the facility housed 734 individuals. Now, there are 108 incarcerated individuals at the facility. The remaining population will be transferred to other state facilities over the coming weeks.

According to the governor’s office, closing Radgowski will save the state about $7.3-million in annual operating costs.

The state says, “The decision to include the closures as part of the state budget is largely attributed to the significant drop in the state’s incarcerated population, which has decreased by more than 3,200 individuals over the last 17 months. The total population among all state-operated correctional facilities currently stands at about 9,200 individuals, which is substantially down from the all-time high of 19,894 in February 2008.”

There are 110 employees staffed at Radgowski, most of whom are correction officers. The state says there will be no layoffs associated with this closure. All staff will be redeployed to other facilities in close proximity. Some are anticipated to be redeployed to the Corrigan Correctional Center, which is located on the same compound as Radgowski.