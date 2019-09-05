Hemp is becoming a budding industry in CT

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont took a tour of Town Farm which may be considered the flagship farm for the hemp industry in Connecticut.

“Will this be the first legal harvest in the history of Connecticut?” asked the governor.

Dylan Williams who owns the Ledyard farm led today’s tour.

“Some of these plants are kind of at different stages,” explained Williams.

He is working with fellow UConn graduate Joseph Reynolds who is helping cultivate two fields on the farm for production and one for research.

“It’s the variety cherry blossom and it’s industrial hemp below .3 percent THC,” explained Reynolds.

They are working closely with UConn Extension which says this is a high value crop.

“$40,000 per acre and goes up to $100,000 per acre if you can do it correctly,” said Shuresh Ghimire with UConn Extension.

That return on investment is one reason Williams who is a vegetable farmer decided to diversify. Many other farmers are doing the same.

“Hemp’s something that gives them an opportunity to revitalize,” said Reynolds. “Give new hope to the farm.”

Since legislation was passed in May allowing farmers to get licenses to grow, process, and market hemp more than 80 farmers are looking to cultivate the crop on 300 acres.

“We did it in time to get a real harvest going,” said Gov. Lamont.

The plants which fill the fields on the Ledyard farm are expected to be harvested in about a month.

Williams plans to get the equipment needed so he can dry the plant and extract the oil which is an expensive part of the process.

He wants to make that available to other farmers who are already using his research as a resource.

“We have people showing up all the time, calling,” said Reynolds.

“There are over 52-thousand products that can be made out of the different pieces of the hemp plant,” said Sen. Cathy Osten, (D) Sprague.

A budding industry and a community of farmers hoping to help this pilot program and each other grow.

