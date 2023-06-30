MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Anime lovers: Prepare to immerse yourself into the world of Japanese culture at Arisu — the largest anime superstar in New England — which just opened in Olde Mistick Village.

Arisu, owned and curated by Ellie Greenberg, is a haven for anime, manga, and kawaii enthusiasts. The shop opened on Friday, June 30 — just in time for Fourth of July weekend.

So, what’s beyond the doors?

The shop promises an unparalleled Japanese pop-culture experience with over 200 anime categories — from the classics to modern releases — with 1,500 titles and 5,000 books. Additionally, there are various elements throughout the store like a retro gaming arcade, interactive Gachapon machines, and anime statues stationed for photo-ops.

You can even grab a treat to go along with your anime purchase; the store holds a wide selection of instant ramen, as well as Japanese snacks.

“I wanted to create a haven where fans of Japanese culture could truly immerse themselves and experience the vibrancy of Tokyo right here in Mystic,” Greenberg said in a statement. “This store is a celebration of all things Japanese, from the captivating world of anime and manga to the mouthwatering flavors of Japanese cuisine. We can’t wait to share this incredible journey with the community.”

Find more about the shop online and visit in-person at 27 Coogan Blvd.