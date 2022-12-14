Real Christmas trees are grown on farms throughout the year rather than being cut from forests.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Lawrence + Memorial Hospital held a tree lighting ceremony and a $100,000 check presentation Wednesday night.

The tree lighting ceremony was held in honor of the Lights of Love program at the hospital. The program originally started as a fundraiser for the community to remember loved ones.

The tree lighting ceremony began 38 years ago at Westerly Hospital and it was adopted at L&M five years ago.

The 7th-grade chorus class from Benny Dover Jackson Multi-Magnet Middle School gave a special performance at the ceremony.

Lawrence + Memorial Hospital also presented a $100,000 check for the new emergency room department at the hospital.