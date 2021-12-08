Leaders celebrate official grand opening of DraftKings Sportsbook at Foxwoods

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) — The official grand opening of DraftKings Sportsbook at Foxwoods Resort & Casino was held Wednesday.

The president and CEO of Foxwoods, the chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and the co-founder and president of DraftKings were all there to talk about their collaboration and this venue, which they said really brings together the iGaming and sports betting here in the state.

A few weeks ago, they had a soft opening, and they shared that they have met expectations so far.

“We’ve probably taken in over 70,000 bets in total since the opening here at Foxwoods since Nov. 12,” said Jason Guyot, president and CEO of Foxwoods Resort & Casino.

The leaders also said that this is a marathon, not a sprint.

On Wednesday, a former Celtic placed his first bet.

Even if you don’t want to place a bet, you can take advantage of the sports bar. It offers a high-end bar menu, with items like desserts, short ribs and sliders.