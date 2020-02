Baby Kloey with parents Marie and Jonathan Butler of Uncasville at Backus Hospital on Feb. 29, 2020. (Photo: Backus Hospital)

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Backus Hospital welcomed their first leap year baby of 2020 early Saturday morning.

Kloey Amaryllis was born to parents Marie and Jonathan Butler of Uncasville, entering the world at 5:26 a.m., and weighing in at 7 lb., 13 oz. Little Kloey also has two proud older siblings; a brother and sister.

Kloey Amaryllis Butler born on Feb. 29, 2020 (Photo: Backus Hospital)

Kloey and father (Photo: Backus Hospital)

The family plans to celebrate Kloey’s birthdays on March 1 during non-leap years, with bigger parties every Feb. 29.