LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) — Parents were fired up on Tuesday night at the Lebanon Board of Education meeting over a controversial club for students.

The After-School Satan Club is coming to Lebanon Elementary School on Dec. 1 but some parents are trying to prevent that.

“I just can’t believe I’m here talking about this,” said parent Tom Buckley, whose child attends Lebanon Elementary School. “I don’t think this kind of material needs to be in the hands of my 5-year-old.”

Everybody who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting addressed the satanic club.

The first speaker was Julie Valvo who said she requested the club move to the small town to create a more diverse balance of extra-curricular activities and is looking forward to helping run it.

“The current frenzy in our community over the club’s name and cartoon mascot only solidifies the need of such a rational and science-based club to exist,” Valvo said.

She said 12 kids are signed up so far.



Despite their name, the club said they do not worship the devil. The Satanic Temple, based out of Salem Massachusetts, currently operates these after-school clubs in eight states.

The Satanic Temple’s campaign director June Everett said they view Satan as a literary figure who represents rejecting government cruelty and supporting the human mind and spirit.

“We do a lot of science-based projects and giving back to the community,” Everett said.

While permission slips are required to join, some parents were angered over alleged flyers sent home with kids and now want the club to go elsewhere.

“When my kid comes home with this in his paperwork that to me is stepping over some boundaries,” parent Larry Lee said.

Lebanon Public School District Superintendent Andrew Gonzalez previously told News 8 that the district allows outside organizations to use their facilities based on a board policy enacted in 2007. They say prohibiting certain groups based on their religious views could violate the First Amendment and other laws.

The district does currently have a Good News Christian Club.

“This club has a lot of topics that aren’t appropriate for those kids. You say it’s not about Satan, but I can buy a shirt on that website that says hail Satan,” Buckley said.

The Lebanon Board of Education did not discuss the club during the meeting Tuesday night or make any decisions about it.

Several officers were present at the meeting but there were no incidents.