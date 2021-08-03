Lebanon County Fair to go on with COVID protocols in place

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Lebanon County Fair is expected to go on this year with COVID protocols in place.

Last year’s fair was cancelled because of COVID. In its 61st year running now, they are dealing with the recent uptick in cases due to the Delta variant.

“We plan on suggesting to all our vendors that they stay masked while they’re serving. We want to make sure that everybody feels comfortable when they come in,” said Lebanon Lions Club member Richard Tanger.

This year’s fair runs from Aug. 6-8. Throughout the weekend, there will be a horse show, demolition derby, horse, oxen and pony pulls and fireworks Friday night.

Organizers say to bring a mask as they are required inside the buildings there.