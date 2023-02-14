BOZRAH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Lebanon man is accused of threatening to kill a co-worker in Bozrah.

State police arrested Charles Adams, 38, Saturday for allegedly threatening to stab his co-worker to death earlier in the day. The co-worker was not at work when Adams reportedly made the threat, but a supervisor heard him, according to troopers.

State police said that according to the supervisor, Adams said that he “can’t be around” the co-worker, that he was going to “kill” them, and “I’m going to stab [the co-worker].”

Adams is charged with threatening.

He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is expected to be arraigned on March 2.