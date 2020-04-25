Lebanon teacher’s gracious acts encourage others to pay it forward

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) — An eighth-grade science teacher at Lebanon Middle School has raised more than $14,000 in a grocery relief fund.

For the past month, Louis Goffinet, 26, has been doing a lot of the grocery shopping for those in need in the town of Mansfield.

He started the grocery relief fund when he realized a lot of people had lost their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak and needed help with basic necessities.

The fund, which began on April 13, keeps growing. Since then, local businesses like Dominos, Stix and Stones LLC, Mitlitsky Eggs and the National Institute for the Clinical Application of Behavioral Medicine have donated thousand dollar checks, eggs and given food as part of the fundraiser.

The teacher’s dentist, Dr. Niloo Gorji, has even offered the refrigerator from her medical facility so he can store the groceries.

“It’s encouraging to see that I have people’s trust and faith to help other people out,” he told News 8.

“I am one that does not like to publicly help, I like to be anonymous,” Gorji said. “I just talked to him and he says he is busier than he’s ever been and he’s loving it, but that’s Louis. He’s such a genuine young man.”

“Dr. Gorji has been our family dentist for about 10 years or so now I think,” Goffinet said. “She’s seen me grow up, and it been exciting to keep her posted on how I’m doing.”

Those looking to make donations can do so online.