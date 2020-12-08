Ledge Light Health District offering free drive-thru flu shot clinics in New London County

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WNTH) — Ledge Light Health District is offering free drive-thru flu shot clinics in New London County this month if you still need to get your flu shot.
It’s available for people 19-years-old and up. Everyone must stay in their car and wear a mask.
The first clinic starts Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at the New London Senior Center.
Full list of locations:
- December 8, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., New London Senior Center, 120 Broad Street, New London
- December 11, 2-4 p.m., City of Groton Municipal Building, 295 Meridian Street, Groton
- December 12, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Wheeler Library, 101 Main Street, North Stonington
- December 13, 12-3p.m., Claude Chester School, One Harry Day Drive, Groton
- December 16, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Stonington High School, 176 South Broad Street, Pawcatuck
- December 19, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., St Vincent de Paul Place, 120 Cliff Street, Norwich (drive-thru or walk-up)