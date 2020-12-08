Ledge Light Health District offering free drive-thru flu shot clinics in New London County

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WNTH) — Ledge Light Health District is offering free drive-thru flu shot clinics in New London County this month if you still need to get your flu shot.

It’s available for people 19-years-old and up. Everyone must stay in their car and wear a mask.

The first clinic starts Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at the New London Senior Center.

Full list of locations: