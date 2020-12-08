 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 11pm

Ledge Light Health District offering free drive-thru flu shot clinics in New London County

New London

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WNTH) — Ledge Light Health District is offering free drive-thru flu shot clinics in New London County this month if you still need to get your flu shot.

It’s available for people 19-years-old and up. Everyone must stay in their car and wear a mask.

The first clinic starts Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at the New London Senior Center.

Full list of locations:

  • December 8, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., New London Senior Center, 120 Broad Street, New London
  • December 11, 2-4 p.m., City of Groton Municipal Building, 295 Meridian Street, Groton
  • December 12, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Wheeler Library, 101 Main Street, North Stonington
  • December 13, 12-3p.m., Claude Chester School, One Harry Day Drive, Groton
  • December 16, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Stonington High School, 176 South Broad Street, Pawcatuck
  • December 19, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., St Vincent de Paul Place, 120 Cliff Street, Norwich (drive-thru or walk-up)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Ledge Light Health District offering free drive-thru flu shot clinics in New London County

News /

Report: Former Zappos CEO asked people to check on him in shed every 5 minutes prior to fatal fire

News /

Magic of Christmas opens with safety protocols in place at the Florence Griswold Museum

News /

Mystic Aquarium details 'Animal Heroes' monthly subscription boxes for youth

News /

Native American Studies for the next generation

News /

Mystic Seaport Museum announces latest details on this year's Lantern Light Village holiday event

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss